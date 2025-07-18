Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after buying an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 327.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 480,691 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 484,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 427,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

