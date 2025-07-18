Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,765 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otter Tail by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.56 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

