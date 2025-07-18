Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,534 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Quarry LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

