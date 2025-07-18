Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,401.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWP opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.66. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

