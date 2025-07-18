Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $379,000 Position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after buying an additional 4,296,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after buying an additional 4,108,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,565,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INFY opened at $18.46 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Noble Gas

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.