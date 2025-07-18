Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 382.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.89. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $498.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

