Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,251 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,864,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.59 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

