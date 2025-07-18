Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 579,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

