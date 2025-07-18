Cwm LLC Purchases 49,807 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

UAPR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

