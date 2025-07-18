Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,072. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.44.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

