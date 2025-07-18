Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

