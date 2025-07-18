Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0%

KHC stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.