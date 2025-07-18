Cwm LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $339.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

