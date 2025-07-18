Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 233.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

