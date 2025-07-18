Cwm LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.