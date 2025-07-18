Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.61.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $101.21 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

