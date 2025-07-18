Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

