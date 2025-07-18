Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,170,000 after buying an additional 562,710 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,282,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.