JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after buying an additional 113,917 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period.

BATS BBCA opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.58.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

