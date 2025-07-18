TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in TKO Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TKO Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,830.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKO opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

