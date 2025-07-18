Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 8,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

