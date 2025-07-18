Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 60,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,521,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $156.86 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

