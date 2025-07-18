Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 163.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

