Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of WEX stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

