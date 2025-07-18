Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $123.98 and a one year high of $203.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

