Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,803,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,918,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $206.16. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

