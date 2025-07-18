Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 790.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $318.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.