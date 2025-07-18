Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.4%

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

