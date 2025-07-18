Cwm LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 312.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:EXR opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.