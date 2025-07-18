AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

