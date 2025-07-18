Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives $41.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ELVN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.83. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $67,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,930. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $131,939.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 296,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,545.18. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

