Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.44. Halma has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

