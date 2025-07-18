Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMAF
Halma Stock Up 2.0%
Halma Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.