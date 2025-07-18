Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$54.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total value of C$72,034.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $926,016. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$61.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.67. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

