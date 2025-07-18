Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADL. HC Wainwright raised Candel Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 104.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

