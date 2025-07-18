Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
TBN stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Tamboran Resources has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
