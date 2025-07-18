New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 30,778 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

