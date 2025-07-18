Analysts Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) PT at $60.00

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,978,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

