Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $119.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,264,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 238,130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

