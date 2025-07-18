Analysts Set Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target at $124.90

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 481.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 157.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.