Cwm LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James Financial cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

