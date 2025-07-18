Cwm LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE opened at $221.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,797,839 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

