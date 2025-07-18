Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,045,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $32.26 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

