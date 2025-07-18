Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,841,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $125,388.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,746.64. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $124,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

