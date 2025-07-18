Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,435. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,299. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

