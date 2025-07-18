Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $277,434.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

