Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

