Barclays Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

