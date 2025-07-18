TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $408,185.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,482,337 shares in the company, valued at $126,587,161.33. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,778,000 after buying an additional 957,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

