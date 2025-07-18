Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

