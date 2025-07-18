Mizuho Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $5.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Tronox has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $880.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 763.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1,186.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

